J-K Administration approves establishment of UMTAs for Jammu and Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has given the nod for the establishment of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) for Jammu and Srinagar.

The decision has been made in a meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu.

