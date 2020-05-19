J-K administration categorises districts into Red, Orange, Green zones

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday categorised the districts of the UT into Red, Orange and Green Zones in view of phase four of lockdown.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam issued an order in this regard under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Red Zone districts -- All districts of Kashmir province, except Ganderbal and Bandipora. Kathua, Samba and Ramban districts of Jammu Province.

Orange Zone districts -- Bandipora, Ganderbal, Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu districts.

Green Zone districts -- Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts.

"This categorisation of districts into Red, Orange and Green will be followed for the purposes of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts, as per a separate order, to be issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC)," the order reads.

The order further reads that this classification of districts will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir keeping in view any further developments or instructions from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)/ Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has also issued guidelines for Lockdown 4.0

-Private Hospitals, nursing homes are allowed to function

-E-commerce and courier services are allowed to function

-Agriculture, Horticulture activities are allowed

-Canteen, Bus stand, Airport, railway station can function with passes in Red zone

-All restaurants, hotels to open kitchens for home delivery only

-Bank and financial services are allowed to run

-Liqour shops are allowed to open

-Barbershops, saloons except in Municipal corporation limits in Red /orange zone

-Self-employed plumber, technicians, electricians are allowed to do their work

-Marriage functions with no more than 50 people, permission to be sought in Red zones

-Sports activity without spectators is allowed

-All private offices with 50 per cent staff in Orange Zone and private offices with 100 per cent staff in Green Zone can function

-Cabs, auto ricksaw with two passengers in Orange zone

- Intra-district movement with two passengers in four wheelers and without pillion on two wheeler in Green Zone

-Public transport, buses tempo with 50 per cent capacity on intra district route and between contiguous Green districts

-Industries with 100 per cent work force in Green zones 50 per cent in Orange and Red zone in industrial estates.

Earlier on Sunday, MHA had given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

According to the guidelines, "All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. (ANI)

