J-K administration directs school teachers to stay at home till further orders due to COVID-19

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said no school teacher will attend their official duties as class work has been suspended and directed them to stay at home till further orders.

"No school teacher to attend duties at schools as class work suspended: all school teachers to stay at home till further orders. Only headmasters/ZEOs / Principles/CEOs / HoDs / Concerned Engineers involved in works/ Centrally Sponsored Schemes implementation or educational administrative matter are exempted and permitted but to maintain social distances," said Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations in a circular.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir region are closed till March 31.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ramped up efforts for prevention and control of the fast-spreading virus.

On March 9, a 63-year-old woman was tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, 4 positive coronavirus cases have been reported from the region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 206, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning. The deadly virus has claimed four lives in the country so far.

As many as 19 people have been cured of the infection in the country. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

