J-K administration gives Rs 1 lakh to next of kin of Pakistan shelling victim

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday provided an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh to the next of the kin of cross border shelling victim in Poonch district, who died during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner of Poonch, Rahul Yadav visited the Mankote tehsil on Sunday and gave away the cheque of Rs 1 lakh and an amount of Rs 10,000 out of Red Cross Fund to Mohd Sadiq, the son of Froza, who lost his life during cross border shelling.

A civilian, Froza, was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Mankote sector on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mendhar, along with other officers also visited the Mankote tehsil along with the Deputy Commissioner. (ANI)

