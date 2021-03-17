J-K administration holds workshop on preservation of agri lands

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday organised a workshop in Srinagar's Lal Mandi to increase awareness around the preservation of agricultural lands for future generations.

The purpose of this workshop was to sharpen the awareness about the preservation of agricultural lands for future generations because agriculture is the backbone of the economy and generates employment for lakhs of people in the valley.



"We have destroyed our forest and lost our lands where we used to grow paddy crops. We have build houses over the land on which we grew the sweet rice, saffron, and pulses which were world-famous. It is about time We need to think about why the land is being used this way," said Mohamad Chowdry Iqbal, Director, Agriculture Department, Kashmir.

"If it is important, it should be done in a certain manner with adequate policies in place," he added.

One of the participants in the workshop Ajaz Hussain said, "There is not enough land for agriculture in Kashmir. Most of the land is covered under forest areas or glaciers. If there will be urbanisation on lands people have, it will reduce the production of food grains alarmingly." (ANI)

