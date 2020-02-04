'J-K administration making concerted efforts towards resolving grievances in expeditious manner'

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration is making concerted efforts towards resolving grievances of people of the Union Territory in an expeditious manner, said Farooq Khan, advisor to the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, on Monday.

"Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the present administration is making concerted efforts towards resolving grievances of people of Jammu and Kashmir in an expeditious manner," a tweet from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) read.

Earlier, Khan released 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' theme-based diary of State Resource Centre for Women Development.

As per the DIPR, the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' theme-based diary is about celebrating women empowerment in its truest sense and giving women their rightful place in the society. (ANI)

