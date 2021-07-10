J-K administration nominates 20 nodal officers to assist Delimitation Commission

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday nominated nodal officers, one in each of 20 districts, to help the Delimitation Commission reorganise new constituencies in the next nine months.

"The Nodal Officers in respect of the districts shown against each for Liaisoning with Delimitation Commission in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir: The Nodal officers shall be responsible for assisting the Deputy Commissioners in providing timely information as may be sought by the Commission; Receiving representations from stakeholders for submission to the commission; and any other work as may be assigned by the Commission," the Jammu and Kasmir administration official notification read.



The Delimitation Commission, tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assemblies constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir had visited the Union Territory on June 6 and June 7 to meet political parties, district officials and other stakeholders and gather ground-level information related to redrawing of constituencies there.

The decision to visit Jammu and Kashmir was taken after the panel held a meeting at the Election Commission office in the national capital on June 30.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had held a meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 and said it was an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive region. (ANI)

