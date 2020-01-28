J-K administration orders screening of people arriving from China, other countries

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday ordered the screening of people arriving from China, Nepal and other countries, where the confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported.

Meanwhile, two medical camps have been set up at Madurai airport to screen passengers flying down from foreign countries.

In a recent development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday approved the Air India flight to Wuhan for the evacuation of Indian citizens from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has been conducting thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China including Hong Kong to seven airports in India.

These airports include -- Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. All the seven identified airports have virus screening and prevention signage displayed boldly at the strategic locations.

This is being done as a preventive measure against the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus Disease (nCoV) outbreak in Wuhan in China's Hubei province where more than 4,000 cases have been reported and the virus has claimed over 100 lives. (ANI)

