J-K administration, police come to aid of specially-abled children

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 4 (ANI): Abhedananda Home (School for specially-abled children) is the only school for the specially-abled children in Srinagar's Solina area where they receive free education.



With International Disability Day observed on Thursday, the specially-abled children from this "Abhedananda Home" School Solina area in Srinagar have received hearing aids, blankets, clothes and other essential items from the government's Social Welfare Department, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and from the Central Reserve Police Force.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Srinagar Dr Hasseb Drabu said, "District police Srinagar every year tries to contribute as a public outreach programme. Last year we helped with infrastructure and computer accessories for these children. This year we have distributed tracksuits. We want them to remain positive. We will try to provide them with sports equipment so that we can encourage talent in them."

Speaking about the contribution of the programme to the lives of specially-abled children, Principal of the school Manzoor Ahmad said, "This programme is for specially-abled children. There are children here who are visually impaired and with a hearing problem. Children are studying free of cost at the school and are being taken care of properly." (ANI)

