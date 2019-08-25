J-K administration refutes reports of shortage of medicines

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday refuted media reports that have claimed there is a shortage of medicines in the state.

The administration in a statement said 1165 out of 1666 chemist shops have remained open.

"Kashmir Valley has 7630 retail chemist shops and 4331 wholesale shops. On an average, 65 per cent are open," it said.

The administration said medicines worth Rs 23.81 Cr reached end-user retail shops in the last 20 days which is slightly higher than the monthly average.

"All 376 notified drugs are available at government shops and also private retailers. 62 essential/life-saving drugs are available," it said while adding that in both categories, there is a stock for 15-20 days.

The average delivery time from placement of order is 14-18 hours from Jammu and most distributors are from Jammu.

The administration acknowledged there was a shortage of baby food in the Valley for nearly two days. However, it added that fresh stocks have been received and that is sufficient for a minimum of three weeks.

It said three persons each have been stationed at Jammu and Chandigarh for the quick dispatch of medicines and baby food and no cases of overpricing have been received in 72 test check cases.

On August 23, Shahid Choudhary, DM, Srinagar had said in a tweet, "All concerns and worries are deeply appreciated but we were not low on medical stocks even for a single day. No interruption in supplies. Still open to help individual cases, if any." (ANI)

