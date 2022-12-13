J-K : Administration to issue unique identity card to every resident

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 13 (ANI): In a Major Decision, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to issue a "unique identity card" to every family residing here.

While backing its decision, govt said that the purpose of 'Family ID' is to provide the benefit of various social welfare schemes to deserving people.

According to PrernaPuri, commissioner secretary of the IT department, "The aim of creating the database, which will be equivalent to Haryana's 'ParivarParivar Prakash Patra', is that families or individuals do not need to apply for benefits under each individual scheme".

"Once the data is verified and authenticated in the JK Family ID database, a beneficiary will not need to submit any further document to avail of the service," he said.

The data available in the family database will be used by the administration to determine eligibility through the automatic selection of beneficiaries to receive social benefits. The database will identify every family in Jammu and Kashmir and collect the basic data of the family, provided in a digital format with the consent of the family.

All applicable laws and regulations regarding data protection shall be complied with in data management.

The Commissioner secretary added that the J&k Government should work on an information security policy to "thwart threats and protect sensitive and important data".

"It also envisages the creation of a proper cyber security framework," he added.

While the opposition parties have expressed their reservations, the Bharatiya Janata Party "welcomed the move" and said that it will be "beneficial".

Senior BJP leader, and former MLC Devendra Singh Rana, who is also the brother of Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh, said, "The J&k administration is planning to create an authentic database of all families in the Union Territory, including each family member. The family will have a unique code. The purpose of this is to facilitate access to the eligible beneficiaries of various social schemes".

Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma questioned the government's "intention and ability to protect such digital databases from cyber-attacks and said why does the government want to look into everything"?

"They already have enough data through Aadhaar and are disbursing benefits through direct bank transfer (DBT) mode", he added.

National Conference provincial president Ratan Lal Gupta called the decision a 'non-productive use of resources."

Daya said, "They already have a database of every individual because of Aadhaar. Therefore, creating another database is not productive as the administration keeps staff busy collecting data while people are deprived of basic facilities".

It may be noted that at the National Conference on e-Governance held in Katra of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar LalKhattar called on Digital Jammu to create an authentic, verified and reliable database.

At the event, the Kashmir war document was issued. Each family will be provided with a unique 'JK Family ID'. The code will consist of the English alphabet and numbers. The information entered in the family database will be used for social benefits. (ANI)