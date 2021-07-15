J-K administration upgrades infrastructure of govt school in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen the education system in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration has started upgrading the educational infrastructure.

The Government High School in the Hablish village in Jammu and Kashmir Kulgam is being upgraded and the work will be completed in the next two months. Earlier, the students had to face issues due to a lack of space.

A local District Development Council member, Reyaz Ahmad, has also donated a computer laboratory for the school.



The students and locals have lauded the move by the Union Territory administration.

Hazik Ali, a student, said, "Earlier we had to face many issues in the school. Now, the school is being upgraded by the government. I am thankful to the government."

DDC member Kulgam Reyaz Ahmad told ANI that the government school in the Hablish village was functional on one floor and the students were facing issues.

"I contacted the executive engineer of R&B for the construction of the second floor of the school. I have also donated a computer lab to the school," he said.

A local resident Mohd Ashraf lauded the administration and said, "This initiative will help the people in their education."(ANI)

