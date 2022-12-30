J-K Administration's major achievement; 444 govt services made online

Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 30 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has achieved significant milestones by successfully implementing an e-governance system and providing about 444 services online to the citizens.

The Department of Information Technology has been working to ensure 'Digital Jammu and Kashmir'. The number of online services provided by the Planning Department is 411, in addition to the 33 services integrated into Rapid Assessment System (RAS).

Out of these 411 online services, 195 services have already been integrated with a feedback system. Around 103 more services are to be integrated with the RAS soon, authorities said.

According to the authorities, harmonisation with automatic appeal for services of a few departments has yielded encouraging results with 99 percent of applications being disposed of within the stipulated period under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).

This system not only ensures the timely delivery of services but also penalizes officials who fail to maintain it.



A senior official told Malap News Network, that the UT administration is soon going to integrate all its online services with auto-appeal so that all services are provided to its citizens as per the timelines specified in the PSGA, and are beneficial to all.

In this regard, the Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta also held a meeting of the administrative secretaries of all departments and reviewed the implementation of online services.

Chief Secretary urged the information technology department officials to continue this momentum and make every service in digital mode to make life easier for the citizens and eliminate corruption.

He said that they should ensure an environment where citizens would not have to physically visit any government office in the UT for its services.

Dr Mehta further pointed out that contactless administration ensures transparency, accountability, and speed.

He added that technology is the cure for all evils and the vision of J&K LG management is to use IT/ITs to empower its population as much as possible. (ANI)

