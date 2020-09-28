J-K: Administrative block of GMC Rajouri likely to be inaugurated by November

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): The upcoming administrative block of the government medical college in Rajouri district is likely to be inaugurated in October or November this year, a junior engineer said on Monday.



The engineer, who is in the know of the matter, said the administrative block of the government medical college is in the final stage of construction and will be completed by October-November.

"Apart from this, we are constructing a residential block, consisting of hostels and quarters for faculty. We have set a target for handover in March 2021," the junior engineer said on Monday.

people working on the site said that this project has helped them in earning their living. (ANI)

