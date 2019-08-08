Ramban Deputy Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan, today conducted a public outreach drive to assess the public grievances
Ramban Deputy Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan, today conducted a public outreach drive to assess the public grievances

J-K: Administrative officials reach out to public, ensure availability of essential commodities

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:06 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Days after the central government announced abrogation of Article 370 and other measures concerning Jammu and Kashmir, administrative officials on Thursday reached out to people in different districts to assess public grievances and for ensuring the availability of essential commodities.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's advisors K Vijay Kumar, K.K.Sharma and Farooq Khan visited Rajouri and Poonch and held a series of meetings with civil society members.
Ramban District Development Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan, conducted a public outreach drive and met with different members of the general public to assess their grievances and directed the concerned departments to ensure the availability of essential commodities in the prevailing situation.
Khan also convened a meeting of officers and other stakeholders to finalise the arrangements for Independence Day celebrations in the district.
In Samba, District Development Commissioner Rohit Khajuria chaired a meeting to review works being executed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Development Generation Scheme (MGNREGS) here today.
Samba district administration issued orders that all the educational institutions, both government and private schools, shall re-open with effect from August 9, 2019, to function as usual.
Meanwhile in Jammu, as per the directions issued by the Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, all the government employees, who are working at the divisional level, district level and those serving in civil secretariat Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, to report back to their duties with immediate effect.
It was further intimated that necessary arrangements regarding the smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration.
Jammu and Kashmir was earlier this week stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:19 IST

Students of Andhra school put forth grievances in front of Minister

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A group of girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Somandepalli village here broke down in front of the state's Backward Class (BC) Welfare Minister M Sankar Narayana while complaining about the problems they face in school.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:17 IST

Sept 17 should officially be celebrated as Hyderabad liberation...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Telangana BJP will request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare September 17 as liberation day of Hyderabad so that it can be celebrated officially, the party's state unit chief said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Jammu University to remain closed tomorrow, exams postponed

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All academic institutions, including the Jammu University, will remain closed on Friday, a government order read.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:04 IST

Rajnath to chair roundtable with top defence, aerospace manufacturers

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will interact with top defence and aerospace industry leaders at Vigyan Bhawan on August 9, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:03 IST

J-K: Governor reviews arrangements for return of Hajis

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): In continuation of his daily update meetings with the administration about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik has issued several directions for facilitating movement of people in need and reviewed arrangements for

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Gandhi family skips Pranab Mukherjee's Bharat Ratna award function

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CCP chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday skipped the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during which former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:51 IST

Very concerned about Wayanad, will take it up with PM: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:29 IST

BJP nominates Neeraj Shekhar for UP Rajya Sabha by-poll

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday declared former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Neeraj Shekhar as its candidate for the by-poll to Rajya Sabha's lone seat from Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:28 IST

Modi reaches out to JK people, says Article 370 has given only...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Reaching out to people of Jammu and Kashmir with promise of peace, jobs, investments and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed the hope that the region will soon come out of the negative impact of Article 370 which has given them only "separa

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:18 IST

IAF Su-30 crashes in Tezpur, both pilots safe

Tezpur (Assam) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A Sukhoi-30 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Tezpur here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:18 IST

Optimistic that restrictions would be removed: NSC additional...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With communication clampdown and heightened security restricting the movement of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, SM Sahai, additional secretary of the National Security Council, is of the view that restrictions may be lifted in a few days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:11 IST

Cong constitutes three new committees in poll-bound Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Mumbai Congress has formed three committees in view of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

Read More
iocl