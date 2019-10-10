Adviser to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Farooq Khan (File photo)
J-K: Advisor to Guv reviews preparedness for upcoming board exams

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:46 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 : Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Farooq Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the smooth conduct of upcoming annual examinations of 10th, 11th and 12th classes in Kashmir and winter zone of Jammu division.
"The Chairperson informed that the examination for 10th and 12th classes are likely to start from the last week of October. The detailed instructions will be issued to the supervisory staff for collecting necessary material related to the exams from concerned police stations in accordance with the date sheet, classes etc to avoid any kind of pilferage," said an official statement.
Khan directed the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Chairman to work out a detailed schedule for the smooth conduct of board examinations and emphasised the need for proper coordination between the JKBOSE authorities, police and civil administration to ensure the hassle-free examinations.
The chairman appraised that the concerned superintendents of the examination shall deposit the answer book/packets in proper seal cover with respective police stations which shall be later collected by the BOSE staff.
"The meeting noted that Section 144 will be imposed around all examination centers and adequate deployment of police personnel shall be made to avoid public interference in order to uphold the sanctity of the examinations," the statement said.
It said that the police department will ensure the facility of communication and transmission of urgent messages during the course of examinations.
School Education Commissioner and Secretary Sarita Chouhan, JKBOSE Chairperson Veena Pandita, Kashmir Director School Education Mohammad Younis, Jammu Director School Education Anuradha Gupta, and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

