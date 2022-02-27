J-K: After distress call, cops save elderly patient's life from snowbound Kupwara village

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 27 (ANI): The police on Sunday saved an elderly person from the snowbound Jabdi village of Karnah Subdivision who was in need of medical assistance.

According to the official release, Police Station Karnah received a distress call at about 9:45 AM from forward Jabdi area of Karnah that a critically ill patient namely Alif Din, son of Habibullah, 80, needs immediate medical attention as the road leading forward Jabdi is closed due to heavy snowfall in the area.

After the call, the Police took immediate action. Inspector Mudassir Ahmad, Station House Officer (SHO) of Karnah, led his team to the village to evacuate the ailing person to make him reach the hospital.



"Without loss of time, a police team reached the village and lifted the patient on shoulders with the help of locals to Charkungi where from the official vehicle of Jammu and Kashmir Police was pressed into service upto another place at Kona Gabra where hospital ambulance was waiting for the patient to reach," the police informed.

The patient was then taken to Sub District Hospital Tangdhar for medical treatment where doctors were able to save the ailing patient.

Local people of the village and medical professionals have appreciated the timely action of the police which proved fruitful in saving a life.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas also rewarded his jawans for help in distress. (ANI)

