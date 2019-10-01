J-K: All schools up to higher secondary level will open on Oct 3

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): All schools up to Higher Secondary level will open on October 3 while Colleges will open on or before October 9 in Kashmir, according to Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners and Director School Education to ensure that no tuition and bus fee shall be charged from students of government as well as private schools during closed days of August and September.

"If any educational institution is found indulging this practice, heavy course of the penalty shall be charged besides registration of such educational institution would be cancelled," read the order

He stressed concerned to implement the directions in letter and spirit across the valley.

Following restrictions imposed by the government in wake of scrapping Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is returning to normalcy. Prohibitory orders were issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

