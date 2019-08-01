Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid growth of beekeeping
Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid growth of beekeeping

J-K all set to become 'honeybee tourism' destination

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:12 IST

Doda (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Apiculture or beekeeping is an age-old-tradition in Jammu and Kashmir. With scientific interventions, it is emerging as a lucrative business in the state, generating more income and employment opportunities for locals.

The tourism sector is witnessing a surge in the state with beekeeping. Areas in and around Bhaderwah town of Doda district, such as Bhalla and Sarthal, have emerged as hotspots for honeybee tourism as they have an abundance of flowering plants - one of the major requirements for successful beekeeping.

Tourists are visiting these areas both to relax in the lap of nature and to learn the nuances of apiculture.

One of the tourists, Amir Sohrawardi said, "Though we came to Sarthal because of its captivating landscapes, the apiculture that is practiced here gave us another reason to stay. I believe apiculture has a lot of potential and if it is harnessed adequately, then honey from Jammu and Kashmir can even be exported to other countries."

Beekeeping is the only industry which not only produces honey and beeswax but also assists in enhancing crop-production through the pollination process.

This particular industry does not require much investment except the material in the form of nectar and pollen from flowers, which is easily available in the natural surroundings of Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, the presence of large swathes of forests and negligible use of pesticides in cropped lands provide a conducive atmosphere for the production of organic honey.

Beekeepers in Sarthal are trying their level best to tap this potential of natural resources. They are using indigenous honeybees, 'Apis cerena indica', which are even instrumental in enhancing agricultural productivity as they are natural pollinators for a range of fruits and crops.

Along with this, beekeepers in this area practice migratory beekeeping that increases honey production manifold as compared to stationary ones.

An official from the Apiculture Department, Mohammad Shabir, said, "We have been placing these honeybee boxes in Sarthal for the last 25-30 years. The season starts from April and continues till August and then the honeybees are migrated. A lot of tourists come in this season to see these honeybees, their honey is also in much demand."

Presently, Jammu and Kashmir imports honey worth Rs. 8.5 million from other states, but if its honeybee keeping potential is effectively utilised, it will not only help in attracting tourists but also provide a livelihood to many people in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:16 IST

Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends protection from arrest to P...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A special CBI court on Thursday extended till August 9 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:06 IST

Heavy rainfall throws life out of gear in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Normal life was thrown out of gear in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, due to massive water-logging following heavy downpour in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:56 IST

LS takes up for discussion Insolvency Code (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up for discussion a Bill that seeks to provide a 330-day timeline for insolvency resolution process and specifies minimum payouts to operational creditors in any resolution plan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:53 IST

SP workers stopped by UP police in Moradabad en route Rampur

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India[, August 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday stopped Samajwadi Party workers in Moradabad who were proceeding towards Rampur for a show of strength for party leader Azam Khan and his son after police carried out raids at Jauhar University earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:51 IST

Bihar: Months after their father's murder, two brothers shot...

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): In a shocking incident, two brothers were allegedly shot dead in Hajipur area here in the early hours of Thursday, months after their father was murdered over a land dispute.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:38 IST

Probe Unnao accident case in 7 days : Supreme Court

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court has asked CBI to investigate within seven days the mysterious case of the accident in which the Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured along with her lawyer while her two aunts were killed in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:34 IST

Opposition MPs voice discontent over introducing bills through...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Opposition members on Thursday accused the government of introducing bills in the house at the last minute through the revised list of businesses and demanded that adequate time be given to members for preparing their response on a bill being introduced in the house.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:26 IST

Zero bill for up to 200 units of electricity, announces Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): In a major bonanza to the Delhiites ahead of the Assembly elections due next year, the AAP government on Thursday announced free electricity to those consuming up to 200 units a month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:20 IST

Rajya Sabha takes up NMC Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 is the biggest reform in the field of medical education in the past two or three decades, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday where the bill is under consideration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:05 IST

Days before accident, Unnao victim's lawyer wrote to DM alleging...

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): An almost 15-day old letter written by the lawyer of Unnao rape victim alleging a threat to his life and seeking urgent issuance of a weapon licensing, surfaced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:01 IST

Bhopal: Committee writes to Goyal seeking arrangement for...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Ijtema committee on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal seeking arrangements for clearance of extra rush during the Bhopal Ijtema 2019 here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:58 IST

Rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar expelled from BJP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the Unnao rape case, was expelled from BJP on Thursday.

Read More
iocl