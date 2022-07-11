J-K: Amarnath Yatra to resume today from Nunwan Pahalgam side

Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): Amarnath Yatra, which was partially suspended after a cloudburst incident, will resume on Monday from the Nunwan Pahalgam side, informed the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board.

The pilgrims who have been waiting at the Baltal Base camp for the yatra to recommence, will resume their pilgrimage on Monday.

Sixteen people were dead and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the cave shrine of Amarnath occurred on Friday.

Choppers from both sides, Baltal and Nunwan will be available.

An additional 34 injured pilgrims were evacuated by IAF Mi-17 V5 and Cheetal helicopters today. IAF helicopters also airlifted 20 NDRF personnel along with six canines to search for missing persons stuck under debris.

The Indian Army on Sunday inducted radars to trace survivors under the debris which was laid after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday.

"Xaver 4000 radar has been inducted and has been operational at Amarnath since late noon for finding any survivors under the debris," said Indian Army officials.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited a base camp in Pahalgam and met pilgrims.

"The security personnel and administration have carried out an efficient rescue operation. We pay condolences to those who lost their lives. Efforts are underway to resume the Yatra along with repairing the path. Pilgrims should come, we will provide them with all facilities," Sinha assured.

The Amarnath yatra was temporarily suspended on Friday, till further notice.

As many as 35 pilgrims were discharged following treatment, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Officials informed on Saturday.

"35 pilgrims have been discharged following treatment. 17 people are getting the treatment and are likely to get discharged tonight. All safe and healthy," said SASB Officials.

The critically injured patients were airlifted to Srinagar.

"Critically injured people were airlifted to Srinagar. 2 people who were buried but were alive were rescued. We're taking all precautionary steps. 41 missing as per Jammu and Kashmir police out of which some were rescued. Yatra may resume within a day or two," said Kuldiep Singh, DG, CRPF.

As per the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) data on Saturday, at least 16 people died in the cloud burst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath.

Meanwhile, four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine on Saturday.

The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, carrying five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army informed that they have pulled up "critical rescue equipment" to speed up the rescue operations in the affected areas."

Indian Army pulls up critical rescue equipment to speed up the process of rescue operations and route maintenance in view of recent cloudburst of Amarnath in which 16 people lost their lives while several are assumed missing," said the Indian Army.(ANI)