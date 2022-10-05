J-K: Amit Shah meets family members of soldiers who lost their lives in line of duty

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor of J-K Manoj Sinha and Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh on Tuesday met the family members of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Family members of four soldiers were also given job appointment letters.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Honoured by meeting the families of soldiers who were martyred while fighting terrorists in Kashmir. Along with this, appointment letters of jobs were also given to the families of four martyrs."

"The entire nation salutes the sacrifice and sacrifice of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which has been at the forefront of India's fight against terrorism," he added.





Shah who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir arrived in Srinagar from Jammu after addressing a public rally in the Rajouri district.

Shah had an eventful day on Tuesday when he addressed a large public meeting at Rajouri and launched several developmental projects later.

Shah reached Jammu on Monday evening after which he met people from various communities including Gujjar-Bakarwal, Rajput, Pahari and Jammu Sikh.

He kickstarted his day on Tuesday with a visit to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra where he offered prayers. Notably, this was Shah's first visit to the holy shrine after being appointed the Home Minister of the Modi government 2.0. His visit, which was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, coincided with the ninth day of the ongoing Navratri festival.

Keeping the maintenance of public order in view, the J-K administration temporarily suspended the internet services in specific areas of Rajouri under the fear that the services will be "misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order".

Shah addressed a public meeting in the afternoon at Rajouri which was echoed by cheers and slogans. (ANI)

