J-K: Amit Shah visits Gurudwara in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to Chati Patshahi Gurudwara in Rainawari, Srinagar on Wednesday.



"Prayed for the prosperity, progress and good health of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and the country at Gurdwara Chhenvi Patshahi in Srinagar. The sacrifices and teachings of Sikh Gurus will always inspire us for national interest and public welfare. Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji di Fateh!" tweeted Shah.



Earlier on Wednesday, Shah met the family of late SPO (now Constable) Mudassir Sheikh who lost his life while fighting three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists at Najibhat crossing on May 25 in Baramulla.



Late SPO Mudassir was part of a team who intercepted terrorists heading to target Amarnath Yatra.





Shah on Wednesday held a security review meeting here and directed officials to strengthen the security grid to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists.



The Minister also reviewed the working of the security grid and progress made on various items of the security agenda in previous meetings to reduce the incidents of terrorism and the stranglehold of the separatist networks over the system.

Shah has been on a three-day visit to the Union Territory which would conclude today.

Shah's direction came during the security review meeting earlier in the day. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, and other senior officials of the Government of India, including the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the officials of the Union Territory attended the meeting.

The Minister asked security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations, to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring the Rule of Law.(ANI)

