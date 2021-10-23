J-K: Amit Shah visits residence of policeman killed by terrorists last month

Nowgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the residence of Inspector Parvez Ahmed, who was killed by terrorists last month in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam.

During his visit, Shah met Ahmed's wife Fatima Akhter and gave her official papers for a government job.



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh were also present during Shah's visit to Ahmed's residence.

The Union Home Minister is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the union territory.

This is his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. (ANI)

