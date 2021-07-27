J-K: Anantnag admin holds Public Darbars, assures prompt redressal of people grievances, demands

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag administration on Tuesday held mega public Darbars at Marhama and Sirhama of Bijbehara constituency and assured prompt redressal of public grievances and demands.

According to a press release, the Darbar was accompanied by district and sectoral officers, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla.

A large number of local people along with their delegations comprising of elected local public representatives (DDCs, PRI members), prominent civil society, and Auqaf members besides religious leaders participated.

Addressing the gatherings at both places, the DDC said that district administration is committed to prompt redressal of genuine public grievance and demands. He said that sign of a progressive society is that its members come together and work out the best solutions for all problems besides making plans in tune with their aspirations of development and welfare.

Dr Singla called upon the senior citizens of the area to play their vital role in getting rid of the drug menace in youth adding families and society must complement the efforts of enforcement agencies.



Highlighting the pro-youth initiatives of the government, the DDC said the Youth Clubs that will come at every place will engage and empower youth through various activities.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Imtiyaz Hussain also addressed the Darbars. He sought cooperation from the public for channelising the energy of youth towards nation-building besides making their lives progressive.

The SSP, on the occasion, reiterated his commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the area adding with sustained efforts of authorities and timely support from locals, appreciable success has been achieved so far.

At Marhama, several demands were raised which include construction of roads, maintenance, and replacement of electric lines and poles, desilting of village canals, fencing of Panchayat Ghars, up-gradation of PHC and schools, and flood protection bunds.

The representatives of Tribal Communities put forth the demands of Gujar Bastis of the area.

Similar issues were raised in Sirhama where DDC Member Dachnipora Nisar Ahmad apprised the officers about their demands. (ANI)

