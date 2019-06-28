Visuals from the Chamliyal shrine in Samba on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Visuals from the Chamliyal shrine in Samba on Thursday. Photo/ANI

J-K: Annual Chamliyal fair begins on Indo-Pak border without Pak's participation

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:12 IST

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Lakhs of devotees thronged the Chamliyal border shrine along the India-Pakistan border for the annual fair known for being a mark of Hindu-Muslim unity.
But there was no traditional exchange of 'chadars' and holy soil with Pakistan for the second successive year on Thursday.
"There was no confirmation from the Pakistan side whether they were going to come or not. As far as our preparations are concerned, you can see we have successfully organised the fair here with lakhs of people visiting. The number of people visiting this year has drastically increased from the last year," Faisal Khureshi Additional Superintendent of Police, Samba told ANI here.
The annual fair which is being held since centuries is organised at the shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, a saint popularly known as Baba Chamliyal.
It used to be an important meeting point for people and officials of both the countries, but the tradition stopped last year after a firing by Pakistani forces led to the death of 4 Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel.
Mohammad Shahrukh, a devotee from Uttar Pradesh said he was pleased to visit the fair and was excited to see the border.
"I think it is a unique fair, I am pleased to have the opportunity to visit the fair held at Baba Chamliyal shrine. I also got to see the International Border," Shahrukh said.
Sudesh Kumar, a CRPF employee said, "The Chamliyal fair is popular for its unique location near the Indo-Pak border. It is also said that wishes of all the devotees who come here are fulfilled by Babaji's grace, especially people suffering from skin ailments get cured."
SDM Vijaypur, Vijay Kumar Sharma said the fair is held both in India and Pakistan at the same time and talked about the traditional exchange with the neighbouring country which has stopped since the past year.
"It is a very popular fair which has been ongoing for centuries in both countries. There used to be an exchange of chadars and the soil of the sacred premises which we call 'shakkar' between the people of the two nations. People have their faith in the powers of Baba Chamliyal and that is why they keep thronging to the fair in large numbers," Sharma said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:33 IST

TMC delegation will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Bhatpara will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and added that the TMC was trying to reap benefits by coming after the BJP delegation in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:19 IST

Assam: 3 arrested with AK-56, ammo and rifle slings in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 28 (ANI): State police in association with Changlang Police and 171 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) arrested three persons for illegal possessions of weapons here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:15 IST

UP: Five members of family found murdered in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Five members of a family, including two children, were found murdered here in a house at the Rani Laxmi Bai locality, Anil Roy Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:48 IST

4 arrested after man shot dead in Odisha

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): State police arrested four people in connection with the murder of Amit Dal who was shot dead outside his office on Monday, Ashwin Mohanty, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jharsuguda said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:30 IST

Boosting MSME important to reach Modi's goal of making India $5...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the MSME Day 2019 celebrations and said boosting the aforementioned sector is important to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:18 IST

Govt to extend deadline for sending suggestions on draft...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Indian public is enthusiastic over the implementation of National Education Policy and invited the public to send more suggestions for the draft stage of the same.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 01:06 IST

3873 school vans, other vehicles violated traffic rules in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Traffic police booked around 3873 cases in a special drive carried out against vehicles carrying school children for violating norms. At least 14 drivers found carrying school children in a drunken state, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, Anil Kumar said

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:30 IST

BJP plans to take 'Mann Ki Baat' programme to more people

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Enthused by stunning performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to more people this time by making special arrangements and utilising all possible means.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:12 IST

Telangana: 4 die, 1 critically injured after car rams into lorry

Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Four persons were killed while one injured after a car rammed into a lorry carrying fertilisers in Telangana's Kamareddy on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:11 IST

Manipur: 4 people were arrested for peddling drugs

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], June 27 (ANI): Four people were arrested including a drug supplier from Lilong and Porompat areas of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:09 IST

Centre formulating detailed strategy to tackle problem of drugs...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday informed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh that the Central government was formulating a detailed strategy to tackle the problem of drugs in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:07 IST

Punjab CM meets Union Min Paswan, discusses Rs 31000 cr food...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan to discuss Rs 31000 crore food account loan issue.

Read More
iocl