J-K: Another terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): Another terrorist was neutralized in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.



While speaking to ANI, IGP Kashmir, said, "Today afternoon we got input of the presence of top LeT commander Salim Parray & a foreign terrorist in Shalimar, Srinagar. Parray was neutralized in the encounter but the foreign terrorist (FT) ran away. We followed him and FT was neutralized in another encounter."

He added, "The second terrorist neutralized in the Srinagar encounter was identified as Hafiz alias Hamza of Pakistan. He was involved in the killing of 2 policemen in Bandipora and after this terror incident, he shifted to the Harwan area of Srinagar." (ANI)

