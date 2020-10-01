J-K apple growers express happiness over new farm laws

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 1 (ANI): People across the Pulwama district, who produce quality apples every year, express happiness over the recently passed farm laws.

R K Kotwal, Chief Horticulture Officer Pulwama District termed the laws as farmer-friendly and said, "It is because of this law, the farmer would now have the choice of who and where they want to sell their produce. I feel that the laws are farmer-friendly."

Hailing the laws, Bilal Ahmad, one of the apple growers said, "After the introduction of laws, we (the farmers) have been able to breathe a sigh of relief."



"It is a matter of great relief that the government has passed such a bill. But the government should also think about the fact that the farmers must receive good rates for the apples," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another farmer said the laws would reap many benefits for the farmers. "We would be able to sell our produce anywhere we want to. Many apples are grown in South Kashmir," he said.

The Centre recently passed three laws- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

