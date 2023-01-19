J-K: Army builds wooden bridge to facilitate movement of locals of Ghaggar Hill village

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Indian Army constructed a 20 feet long and three feet wide temporary wooden bridge for the locals of Ghaggar Hill village, which is a remote village of Boniyar Tehsil in the district.

Villagers especially children and women were facing challenges in crossing over the perennial Hapath Khai Nala, to reach their homes, due to the lack of a bridge.

As per the army press release, the Indian Army detachment at Paro, on receiving information about the challenges being faced by the locals, swung into action, to provide a temporary solution.

The innovative warriors of Dagger Division, created a 20 feet long and three feet wide temporary wooden bridge, using dead wood and military construction equipment.



The temporary bridge shall alleviate the challenges being faced by patients, children and pregnant ladies, in reaching their homes across the perennial Hapath Khai Nala, to Ghaggar Hill Village.

"The Indian Army continues to proactively step in for humanitarian aid, at such remote far-flung villages," the army press release stated.

Previously, the Indian Army had evacuated more than eleven ailing villagers, over the past month, over sleet-filled and snow-covered roads, to the nearest Public Health Care Centre.

Notably, a pregnant woman's life was saved by joint efforts of the Indian army, Indian air force and district administration after she was airlifted from snowbound Kupwara's Dudi Village in the Machil sector on Tuesday.

Officials said that at Kupwara Army Helipad, the Army Emergency Medical Response Team took charge, stabilised her vitals and subsequently transported her to District Hospital Kupwara for further medical assistance. (ANI)

