J-K: Army destroys unexploded mortal shell in Balakote village

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:11 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A team of Army officials destroyed unexploded mortar shell found in Balakote village in, Poonch district.
Army here destroyed the unexploded mortar shell in Balakote village on Saturday evening.
Reportedly, 120mm of mortar, fired by Pakistan Rangers were recovered by the villagers of Balakote. The unexploded bomb was found inside the village, in the proximity of the houses and local population residing there.
An Army official said that under great risk, the Army team dug out an unexploded live bomb from the village and destroyed it at a safe place.
The operation was undertaken swiftly by the disposal team, ensuring no loss of life and property or any collateral damage. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:28 IST

