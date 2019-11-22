J-K: Army diffuses IED planted by terrorists on NH-11

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Army Bomb Disposal team on Friday diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 25 kg of high explosive on the National Highway-11 near Khudwani Bridge in Anantnag district.

"In a desperate attempt to inflict civilian casualties and terrorise the populace, terrorists planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 25 Kg of High Explosive on the NH-11 near Khudwani Bridge," the Army said in a statement.

The IED was detected by vigilant troops during the road clearance of NH undertaken on Thursday morning.

Following which, the site was cordoned off and Army Bomb Disposal teams were rushed to the location.

Despite the risk, the Bomb Disposal teams dug out the embedded IED comprising of two cylindrical containers of 15 and 10 kg each filled with explosives and destroyed it in situ.

The Army said if IED would have been initiated, it would have caused immense loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property, in addition to disrupting flow of traffic and creating panic in people.

"Such barbaric acts are an attempt to deter the situation from returning to normal," it said. (ANI)

