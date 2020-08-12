J-K: Army felicitates 'veer naris' at Reasi, Sila

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Indian Army on Tuesday felicitated 'veer naris' from Reasi and adjoining areas as their husbands made supreme sacrifices in defence of the nation.

The ceremony was organised by the Army at Sila, Reasi, said Lieutenant Colonel Abhinav Navneet, Public Relation Officer (Defence) Udhampur, in a statement.



The ceremony was aimed to interact with veer naris, understand their problems and other issues, and to provide information about the various government welfare schemes applicable to them.



Special emphasis was given to address their pension related issues and discrepancies (if any) and other grievances requiring the intervention of the Army, he said.



This event was a reflection of an important tenet of the age-old tradition and culture of the Army to respect its soldiers who laid down their life for the nation. The veer naris expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the Army and spoke highly of the efforts for honouring them. (ANI)

