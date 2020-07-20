J-K: Army jawan dies after accidentally stepping on unexploded explosive device in Kargil

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): An Indian Army jawan lost his life when he accidentally stepped on an old unexploded explosive device in the Kargil sector on Sunday.

Indian Army officials said that the incident happened near the Line of Control in the Kargil sector.

"One Indian Army jawan lost his life near the Line of Control in Kargil sector, when he accidentally stepped on an old unexploded explosive device," said Indian Army officials. (ANI)

