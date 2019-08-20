J-K: Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector

Krishna Ghati (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier on Tuesday lost his life as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector.

The soldier has been identified as Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh, 36, a resident of Rohtas district in Bihar.

Paying tribute to the braveheart, Indian Army's Northern Command tweeted, "#LtGenRanbirSingh, #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh and offer deepest condolences to the family."

An official statement issued by PRO Defence reads, "He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

The ceasefire violation was responded strongly and effectively by the Indian Army.

"Heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts and casualties to Pakistan soldiers have been inflicted by own troops," the statement read.

On August 17, Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa had lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. (ANI)

