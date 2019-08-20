J-K: Army jawan killed, four personnel injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation

Krishna Ghati (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): One Army jawan lost his life while four other Army personnel including two officers were injured on Tuesday as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector here, army sources said.

The soldier who lost his life was identified as Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh, 36, a resident of Rohtas district in Bihar.

According to army sources, the four injured included two officers and two jawans who were hit by a mortar fired from across the LoC. The jawans and the officers were travelling in their official vehicle when the incident happened.

The injured have been evacuated and provided medical care. Their health is in stable condition.

Paying tribute to the braveheart, Indian Army's Northern Command had tweeted, "Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army CdrNC and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh and offer deepest condolences to the family."

"He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," read an official statement issued by PRO Defence.

The ceasefire violation was responded strongly and effectively by the Indian Army.

"Heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts and casualties to Pakistan soldiers have been inflicted by own troops," the statement added.

On August 17, Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa had lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. (ANI)

