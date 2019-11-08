Representative image
Representative image

J-K: Army jawan loses life in ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:20 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): One Army jawan lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in the wee hours of Friday.
The casualty was confirmed by Defence PRO Jammu.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 2:30 am which was befittingly retaliated by the Indian Army.
More details are awaited.
India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. However, Pakistani forces continue to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

