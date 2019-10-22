Naushera (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post, 500m inside the Line of Control in Naushera sector on Tuesday.
The area has been cordoned off. The exchange of fire is underway.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Army JCO succumbs to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists
ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:18 IST
