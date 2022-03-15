J-K: Army opens computer centre, nursing home at Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey, on Monday, inaugurated Computer Centre and Nursing Home at Kupwara in North Kashmir.

He stated that north Kashmir's Kupwara district has borne the brunt of violence over the past many decades but now, the district is almost free from the scourge of militancy.

"Kupwara was the worst hit by militancy and violence. But today, and for the past few years, the district is peaceful and people are living in a peaceful atmosphere as they have rejected the violence. This area was once a hotbed of militancy but of late, people of this place are enjoying the peace," Pandey told reporters during his visit to Kuna, Trehgam area of the northern district of Kupwara post-inauguration.

He also interacted with students and locals of the area. The officer said that there is an atmosphere of peace prevailing in the entire Kashmir and the security grid is fully prepared to deal with any situation.

"Operations are being carried out wherever we get inputs of militants hiding, " he said, adding that "but it was the collective responsibility of the society to prevent killings of security forces personnel who come to their homes on leave and also to stop youth from treading the wrong path."



"On the LoC, we are alert to foil all possible infiltration bids," he said.

He said that local militant recruitment was much less this year compared to previous years.

The officer also praised the people of Kunan-Poshpora village for empowering their daughters by educating them. He said the people of Kupwara have suffered the worst situation but now, they are allowing both their sons and daughters to realise their dreams which were not possible a decade ago.

Gulzar Ahmad, in charge of the computer centre, said, "Initially, we have started 4 centres here in collaboration with the army. These centres will be functional from today, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Civil Development. We have appointed the trainers here as well."

The local students lauded this step taken by the Indian army.

A nursing student, Afroza Jan said, "Earlier, we had to travel to Srinagar for the training, we are thankful to the army and the government for providing us with these centres."

Nida Ashraf, another nursing student said, "There are no proper hospital facilities in the village but with these training centres, we can provide medical help to the people." (ANI)

