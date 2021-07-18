J-K: Army organises 'A Day in Army Camp' for youth, children of Rajouri district

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Army organized "A Day in Army Camp" for the youth and children of Balakote, Sandote and Behrote at Peer Baba of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The activities were aimed at familiarising the participants with the troops and giving them an insight into the Indian Army's functioning, traditions and life in general.



At the same time, the aim of the camp is to focus on bridging the gap and erasing inhibitions amongst the general public about the image of the armed forces.

The participants were acquainted with the adventure, sports and other routine activities constituting a way of life in the Indian Army.



"The excitement and enthusiasm radiated by the children during the entire schedule were distinctly visible. Sports activities were organised to encourage the youth to direct their bubbling energies in a positive direction. They were affianced to display a small weapon for children in order to motivate them to join the Indian Army," Lieutenant colonel Devender Anand, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Defence said.



The Indian Army addressed the participants and also organized an informal interaction session.

"An educational talk was also given to the children on how to join defence forces as an officer and other ranks through permanent commission, short service commission (women) and recruitment rallies organised all over the nation," Anand added.



The Sarpanch and the locals of Peer Baba and nearby areas expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army for organising the special event.

This endeavour by the army is a minuscule but genuine effort to sculpt a better future for the present generation, and to help them become an active element of the nation's mainstream. (ANI)

