J-K: Army organises free medical camp in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The Indian Army organised a free medical camp in Rajouri district which was attended by a large number of people.

The camp was organised on December 28, in an effort to provide basic medical facilities to the poor people. Besides free medical check-up, medicines were also provided to the people free of cost.

"This is not the first time we have set up a camp for poor people. We try to advertise this in media so that people living in far off places can also come for the treatment. We are providing them with all kinds of treatment including free medicines. We have even asked the government hospital to collaborate with us so that it shows a tie-up between Army and civil. It is our duty to keep our people together and safe," an Army officer MK Singh told ANI.



Doctors of the Rajouri district said they would like this to continue in future and help the people in need.

"This is a very good initiative as the people from far-flung areas do not have access to medical facilities. People are provided with free medicines and free check-up. There is no cost of any procedure including for operations. In future we will again try to collaborate with the Army and help the people in need," said gynaecologist Dr Sarika from Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital.

Given the severe cold conditions, locals say the camp has provided much help in alleviating people's health issues.

"People have come here from really far places to get treatment. Due to the increase in cold conditions, many people needed this help. It has been a great help for us. There is a long queue of people," said a local. (ANI)