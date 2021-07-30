J-K: Army organises workshop for women empowerment

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): With an aim to help local women become self-reliant and capable of earning a livelihood, Army on Thursday organised an empowerment workshop at Uplona Camp under the aegis of Haiderbeig Sector Headquarters.

As per a statement issued by the Army, a seminar was also organised wherein the ladies engaged in sewing, embroidery, and knitting followed by an informative lecture about various government schemes and initiatives for the uplift of womenfolk.

The event culminated with the distribution of sewing machines to the budding female entrepreneurs of Kashmir in order to support their small-scale businesses and start-ups.

"Such events pave the way towards a better Army-Awaam relations and help in fabricating a bright future for the Kashmiri women," said Army. (ANI)