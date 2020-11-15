J-K: Army pays tribute to soldiers killed in ceasefire violation by Pak

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to soldiers who died on November 13 in North Kashmir in unprovoked ceasefire violations initiated in multiple sectors by the Pakistan Army.

Late Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy and Late Gunner Subodh Ghosh of the Regiment of Artillery were deployed in Uri Sector while Late Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao and Late Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra of the Maratha Light Infantry were deployed in Gurez Sector.

"In unprovoked artillery shelling by Pakistan Army, these bravehearts received multiple splinter injuries. They were provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to the nearest military medical facility but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries," an official statement said.



As per the statement, Chinar Corps also acknowledged the sacrifice of Sub-Inspector Rakesh Doval of Border Security Force (BSF) who died during the ceasefire violation in Naugam Sector.

The mortal remains of the bravehearts were taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

"In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with these bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being," the statement added. (ANI)

