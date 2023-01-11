J-K: Army personnel help pregnant woman reach PHC in Baramulla's Sumwali

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): Indian Army soldiers evacuated a pregnant woman from a village cut off by heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Buniyar on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the Army informed that the personnel from the Dagger Division executed a prompt evacuation to help the woman -- Gulshan Begum -- from the remote Sumwali village in Buniyar Tehsil to the nearest Primary Health Care Centre, 20 km away from the village.

"The patient was evacuated on foot by the soldiers, from Sumwali Village to Paro Detachment, where the vitals of the patient were checked by the Indian Army's Medical team. On checking and stabilising the vitals, the lady was immediately shifted to a waiting ambulance and driven to Boniyar PHC, over snow-covered roads," the statement by the Army read.

Earlier, on November 25, last year, the Army carried an emergency evacuation of a distressed pregnant woman from the Sumwali village near the Line of Control (LoC).

According to an official statement, the woman, identified as Atara (30), was experiencing severe abdominal pain when locals called and urged officials to provide medical assistance.

"On 24 Nov at 2100 Hr the Indian Army Post at Nala received a distress call from the locals requesting for urgent medical assistance to a pregnant lady(two months) Mrs Atara Age 30 Yr W/O Mr Rashid who was having severe abdominal pain. The Army Medical team at Nala post checked the vitals and planned emergency evacuation," the Army said in a release.

It added that the villagers rescued the woman from Sumwali to Chotali on a stretcher.

She was shifted further from Chotali to PHC Boniyar in an Army vehicle, escorted by the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Army's Torna Battalion. (ANI)