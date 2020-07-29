J-K: Army porter killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Uri sector

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): An Army porter was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

The ceasefire violation began in the afternoon in the Uri sector, in which the Army porter suffered injuries and later died.

"Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) today afternoon along the LoC in Uri Sector, #Baramulla by firing Mortars and other weapons. One Army porter, who was injured in CFV, succumbed to injuries. Befitting response was given," Chinar Corps tweeted.

The Indian Army strongly retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. (ANI)

