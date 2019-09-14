J-K: Army rescues school children in Poonch as Pak violates ceasefire

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:19 IST

Majority of states not agreeing to bring down GST rates on auto...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Majority of states are not ready to bring down the tax rates on automobile sector from 28 to 18 per cent, said Chairman of the Empowered Committee of state finance ministers for the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST), Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturd