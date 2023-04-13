J-K: Army shoots down Pakistan drone along LoC; AK-47 magazine, cash recovered

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Indian Army shot down a Pakistani drone and recovered 131 rounds of AK-47 along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

"A drone intruding into Indian territory by crossing the Line of Control from Pakistan (side) was shot down on the intervening night of April 12-13, in the Beri Pattan area of the Sundarbani sector of Rajouri," PRO Defence Jammu said.





"131 rounds of AK-47, 5 magazines, and Rs 2 lakh in cash have been recovered. Search operation underway," they said.

Earlier on April 1, the Border Security Forces opened fire at a drone allegedly belonging to Pakistan, forcing it to return to the neighbouring country.

"A drone was forced to return to Pakistan after BSF troops deployed at the India-Pakistan international in Sambha District fired towards a blinking light of a flying object observed," BSF said in a statement.

The drone was spotted around 12:15 am on Saturday on the international border in Ramgarh, Samba District, officials said. (ANI)

