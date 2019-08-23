J-K: Army soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Rajouri (Nowshera) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier lost his life in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector on Friday.

The deceased was a Gorkha Rifles soldier.

The Army is retaliating effectively.

This is the third Indian casualty since August 17 in the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC.

On August 20, Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh had lost his life in the ceasefire violation in the Krishna Ghati sector.

On August 17, Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa had lost his life in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. (ANI)

