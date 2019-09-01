J-K: Army soldier killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pak

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): One Indian Army soldier lost his life in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch on Sunday.

At about 1300 hours Pakistan initiated ceasefire violations by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Poonch, officials said.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan has frequently violated ceasefire along the Line of Control ever since the Central government announced the decision to abrogate Article 370, withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

