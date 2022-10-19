J-K: Arrested terrorist killed by another terrorist during raid in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): A day after a proscribed outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie was arrested for killing two migrant workers in Shopian, the "hybrid terrorist" was killed when terrorists opened fire during a raid carried out on a terrorist hideout after his disclosure in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, officials said.

"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist & in continuous raids by Police & security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

"Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition has been recovered from the hideout/site of contact. Search still going on," it further said.

Imran Bashir Ganie of the banned outfit LeT lobbed a grenade in Herman, Shopian, killed two labourers, was arrested by Shopian police.

The labourers identified as Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj, UP were gravely injured and were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed.

Earlier this month, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked terrorists were neutralised in the Anantnag encounter.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, the terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases.



"Two local categorised terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed in encounter. They were involved in several terror crime cases," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier one terrorist was killed in the encounter that broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday evening, according to the police.

"Anantnag EncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Monday morning.

In another incident, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters conducted in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of the Shopian district on Tuesday night, police said

Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter in the Moolu area of Shopian.

One soldier was injured in the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces.

In the first encounter that broke in the Drach area of Shopian, three local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed.

In contrast, in the second encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in the Moolu area of Shopian early morning today, one local terrorist with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised. (ANI)

