J-K: Atal Dulloo seeks priority movement of fertilisers, fruit-laden trucks

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, on Wednesday directed officers to prioritise the movement of fertilisers and fruit-laden trucks in and outside the Kashmir valley during a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, ACS directed for priority movement of fertiliser trucks to and from Jammu and Kashmir.

He also instructed that fruit-laden trucks from CA stores going outside Kashmir be given priority to reach their destinations.

He added that with the arrival of the vegetable season, trucks carrying veggies and other perishable items will also be given priority on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.



IGP Traffic J&K assured that all the fruit-laden and vegetable trucks would be given priority.

He urged the fruit associations to provide registration numbers and paste stickers on their consignments so that they may be given priority during the movement on the highway.

The meeting also discussed the stock availability of fertilisers in the Kashmir valley.

ACS urged fertiliser companies to transport fertilisers to Kashmir in sufficient numbers to avoid any shortage during the peak season.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of Agriculture Production Department, Inspector General of Police Traffic J&K, special secretary APD, directors of Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir, directors of Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, director of Horticulture P&M, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir/Jammu, SSP National Highway, chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Union, president of Fruit Mandi Sopore, president of CA Stores, president of Fruit Association Anantnag, and representatives of fertiliser companies, including CCFCL, IFFCO, IPL and NFL. Kashmir based officers and participants participated online. (ANI)

