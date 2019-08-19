J-K: 'Awam cum Ex-servicemen' rally organised for residents in Nubra, Shyok Valley

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): An 'Awam cum Ex-servicemen' rally was organised at Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) by Siachen Brigade under the aegis of 'Fire and Fury' Corps for the residents of Nubra and Shyok Valley here on Sunday.

The Indian Army also honoured the Veer Naris and felicitated the ex-servicemen who were present at the rally after children of Army Goodwill Schools of Bukdang, Tyakshi and Partap Pur along with traditional Ladakhi dance troupe performed cultural programmes.

"The event was a memorable chapter to celebrate the bonhomie between Army and locals and to commemorate the services of ex-servicemen," Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Udhampur Defence Wing Lieutenant colonel Abhinav Navneet said in a press release.

He added, "Representatives from villages and schools were felicitated under Project Sadbhavana. The Army announced Sadbhavana Projects for the financial year 2019-20 with a primary focus to reduce hardships of locals and to promote sports in the valley."

"Stalls of Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Defence Pension Disbursing Office (DPDO), Jammu & Kashmir Bank and DIHAR were established to address the concerns of the locals. Moreover, dental and medical camps were set up for their assistance," read the release.

More than 3,000 people from the valley including Ex-servicemen, their Wards and Veer Naris along with the officials of the civil administration including Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Station House Officer (SHO) of Nubra, Nambardars and Sarpanchs of villages of Nubra and Shyok valleys marked their presence at the event. (ANI)

